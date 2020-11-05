Conditional thief steals again in Lisbon – Portugal



Thief posed as a telecommunications operator.

Diogo Silva and Cláudia Machado 08:54

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of guilty of two dozen crimes in the greater Lisbon area, the PSP said on Wednesday. The thief approached the victims, mostly elderly women, and made himself pass through a telecommunications operator. Upon entering the homes, he stole cell phones and other belongings after profiting around € 11,000 from the robberies. The suspect had already served 27 crimes using the same method and was now on parole. The investigation lasted seven months. The man was present with the judge on Friday and the preventive detention measure was in place.

