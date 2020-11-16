Conductor Janowski Extends Contract with Philharmonie

Dresden (dpa) – Marek Janowski has extended his contract as principal conductor of the Dresden Philharmonic by one year until summer 2023. The musicians had accepted his offer with an “overwhelming majority”, the Philharmonic announced on Monday. With a concert of Richard Wagner’s “Ring des Nibelungen” and a tour of Japan, major projects are planned for autumn and winter 2022 under his direction. Dresden Mayor of Culture Annekatrin Klepsch (left) spoke of an honor for Dresden and a great vote of confidence.

Janowski, 81, is one of the leading conductors of his generation. From 2001 to 2003 he was principal conductor of the Dresden Philharmonic. At the start of the 2019/2020 concert season, he returned to Elba in this position and as artistic director of the municipal orchestra. Janowski has made a name for himself around the world in both the concert and opera industry.