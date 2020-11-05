Conformal Coatings Market is Determined to Touch US$ 16.9 Billion by 2026

A report on Conformal Coatings Market Report provides a succinct analysis regarding the values and trends existing in the current business scenario. The study also offers a brief summary of market valuation, market size, regional outlook and profit estimations of the industry. Furthermore, the report examines the competitive sphere and growth strategies of leading players in the Conformal Coatings Market.

Rising demand for consumer electronics, advancements in medical equipment, and emerging smart vehicle technologies are some of the prominent factors that broadly make use of these products and are these are driving its market. Increase in consumer disposable income and rising demand for modern electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and other gadgets have tremendously driven the growth of specific products that are used in electronics components.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Conformal Coatings Market 2018 – 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695168?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

Global conformal coating market is estimated to grow to USD 16.9 billion by 2026 according to a new report. Conformal coating is a protectant that is a polymer or chemical film applied on electronic circuits to keep them free from harsh environmental conditions such as chemical contaminants and moisture in the air. These products maintain long-term surface insulation resistance and ensure the operational integrity of the circuit board.

The global industry constitutes of a large number of multinationals and regional players and some of the key market players include Electrolube, Kisco Conformal Coatings, H.B. Fuller, Cytec Industries Inc., Chase Corporation, Henkel AG & KGaA, Illinois Tool Works, and Dow Corning.

Initially these products were specifically applied to medical and military products as the process and cost were substantially higher per unit. However, with innovative processes and development of material technology, prices of these products have decreased over the last few years. In the current scenario conformal coatings have become increasingly common for electronic components and circuitry.

Automotive is one of the fastest growing end-use segments for these products. The emergence of smart electric hybrid vehicles is continuously brimming with technology and has witnessed rapid growth rate as it’s an energy-efficient alternative. To make these vehicles more comfortable, fuel-efficient, and safer, use of electronic gadgets is high in these vehicles and its use is increasing along with rising sophistication of EV. This has led to increased application of electronic assemblies and conformal coatings.

Some of the recent technological advancements for the market include low viscosity solvent-free conformal coating, parylene-like hydrophobic conformal coating, silicone-based conformal coating for corrosion, and single component conformal coating material to protect sensitive information on PCBs.

These products are of different types based on their material of formulation. These coatings are used depending on their characteristics and required efficiency. Acrylic conformal coating is the largest product segment by material. Polyurethane, epoxy, and parylene are among the fast-growing segments.

Most of the product manufacturers, device fabricators, and PCB assemblers prefer solvent-free conformal coatings for environmental and economic reasons, though, solvent based ones enhance performance. On account of more demand for ?green chemicals?, certain resins are growing at a faster pace as compared to the traditional ones such as acrylics.

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Conformal Coatings Market, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/1695168?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

Table of Contents

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Conformal Coatings Market Insights

3.1. Conformal coatings industry snapshot

3.2. Conformal coatings value chain & distribution analysis

3.3. Conformal coatings raw material analysis

3.4. Conformal coatings technology outlook

3.5. Conformal coatings market dynamics

3.5.1. Conformal coatings Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Conformal coatings Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.5.3. Conformal coatings Market opportunity analysis

3.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.6.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.6.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.6.3. Threat of substitute

3.6.4. Threat of new entrant

3.6.5. Degree of competition

3.7. Conformal coatings market PEST analysis, 2017

3.8. Conformal coatings industry trends

3.9. Competitive company ranking analysis

Conformal Coatings Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Acrylic

4.3. Epoxy

4.4. Urethane

4.5. Silicon

4.6. Parylene

4.7. Others

Conformal Coatings Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Aerospace & Defense

5.5. Industrial

5.6. Marine

5.7. Medical

5.8. Others

Conformal coatings Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

7.1. Electrolube

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Kisco Conformal Coatings

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. B. Fuller

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Dow Corning

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Sherwin-Williams Company

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. AG & KGaA

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Kansai Paint Company Ltd.

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. The Valspar Corporation

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Jotun Group

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Akzonobel NV

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

Questions? Get them answered via https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1695168?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog