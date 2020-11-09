Contact Center Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Contact center software market growth is driven by augmenting demand from various industries such as consumer goods and retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, and others. Moreover, as businesses are increasingly resorting to social media as a communication channel, contact center software market trends are slated to further intensify in the coming years.

Contact center software provides communication tools and expertise required to carry out vital processes of a contact center. Enterprises are endeavoring to reduce personnel workload burden by integrating advanced technologies such as contact center software, which not only helps to enhance user experience but also improve business sales.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2972

With a myriad range of applications in customer service, contact center software market is poised for noteworthy growth over the coming years. In terms of revenue, global contact center software market share is estimated to surpass USD 40 billion by 2024. Currently, businesses across diverse industries are embracing the software to increase sales, enhance customer support services, and achieve higher business efficiency.

Cloud-based deployment model is anticipated to capture the highest CAGR of 22% over the forecast period. In addition to offering faster and easy implementation, cloud-based model also offer other additional advantages such as enhanced scalability & flexibility, real-time data visibility, customization capabilities, greater security, and others. On-premise models are being progressively substituted with cloud-based models as they are aligned with the advantages of lower operating costs, higher flexibility, elimination of upgradation expenses, improved ROI, and reduction of support costs.

The IT & telecom industry is demonstrating massive interest in the deployment of this software and application in the sector is likely to observe the highest CAGR of more than 17% over 2018-2024. Telecom companies, in particular, are utilizing this software to register customer complaints, deliver value-added services, send follow-up reminders for payments, and maintain proactive engagement with customers.

The travel and hospitality industry is another major vertical showcasing accelerated adoption rate of contact center software for delivering automated customer service. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16% over 2018-2024.

U.S. stands as one of the major revenue pockets for contact center software market. In fact, in 2017 , U.S. procured almost 84% of North America contact center software market share. An established IT & telecom industry is one of the chief factors propelling the regional market trends. In addition, the country houses major technology giants who are investing substantially in R&D activities to improve customer experience. High adoption rate of other advanced technologies such as analytics, cloud, and social media is favoring U.S. contact center software industry size.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2972

Elaborating further on the regional landscape, Asia Pacific contact center software market is anticipated to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. The emergence of various SMEs in the region is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, the rising government efforts towards enabling industrial automation and the expanding BFSI, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, and IT & Telecom industries are some of the major factors fueling APAC market trends.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope

1.1.5. Definition

1.1.6. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

1.2.2.1. Paid sources

1.2.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Contact center software market 360º synopsis, 2013- 2024

2.1.1. Regional trends

2.1.2. Component trends

2.1.3. Deployment model trends

2.1.4. Application trends

Chapter 3. Contact Center Software Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2013-2024

3.4. Contact center software ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Contact center software providers

3.4.2. Contact center providers

3.4.3. Contact center component integrators

3.4.4. Distributors

3.4.5. End users

3.5. Contact center software architecture analysis

3.6. Contact center software evolution

3.7. Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning

3.7.2. Cloud-based technology

3.7.3. Big data and predictive analytics

3.8. Regulatory landscape

3.8.1. European Contact Centre Standard (ECCS)

3.8.2. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.8.3. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

3.8.4. Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

3.8.5. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.8.6. Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR)

3.8.7. California Online Privacy Protection Act (CalOPPA)

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth drivers

3.9.1.1. Rising demand for the automation of contact center solutions

3.9.1.2. Emergence of omnichannel communication

3.9.1.3. Increasing adoption of social media by customers

3.9.1.4. Advancement in latest technologies including IoT and AI

3.9.1.5. Growing adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions

3.9.2. Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.9.2.1. High initial investment and complex integrations

3.9.2.2. Inefficiency to achieve low first call resolution and improved average speed of answer

3.10. Porter’s Analysis

3.10.1. Threat of new entrants

3.10.2. Threat of substitutes

3.10.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.10.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.10.5. Industry rivalry

3.11. PESTEL analysis

3.12. Growth potential analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/contact-center-software-market