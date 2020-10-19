Contact Lenses Market Size, Outlook, Share By Key Players 2024 – Cooper Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Blanchard

Globally, rise in instances of visual deficiencies such as presbyopia, astigmatism, myopia and hypermetropia/hyperopia will propel contact lenses market. In 2015, WHO estimated that myopia has affected around 1.9 billion people worldwide and it is projected to affect over 2 billion people by 2020. High profit margins provided by the contact lenses market will lure manufacturers and vendors to boost the product’s manufacturing & improving supply chain network for the higher profit margins. Technological advancement in form of silicone hydrogel material will create new avenues for manufacturers

Contact Lenses Market is estimated to exceed USD 18 billion by 2024. The latest Contact Lenses Market research added by Market Study Report, LLC, delivers a concise outline regarding the potential factors likely to drive the revenue growth of this industry. The report delivers valuable insights on market revenue, SWOT Analysis, market share, profit estimation and regional landscape of this business vertical. Moreover, the report focuses on significant growth factors and obstacles accepted by market leaders in the Contact Lenses Market.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Contact Lenses Market 2017 – 2024 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/616499?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) was valued at over USD 2.5 billion in 2016. Factors such as high oxygen permeability, sharp vision, durability and cost in the long run are stimulating product demand.

Increasing popularity of contact lenses as a fashion accessory to provide aesthetic appearance, especially among youngsters is a key factor driving contact lenses market growth. Ongoing technological advances in the product materials and capabilities along with rising trend of decorative or colored lenses will support product demand.

Polymer material segment will observe gains at 2.9% up to 2024. Low material & fabrication cost and high impact resistance are key factors supporting the industry growth. High optical quality, light weight and less resistant to shattering will provide the positive outlook to this segment’s demand.

Online stores were valued at over USD 2 billion in 2016. Reduced overheads, lower promotion costs, expanded geographical reach, greater flexibility and increased visibility for the business are the key factors fueling industry growth from the distribution channel.

However, increasing acceptance of corrective procedures including, Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) & LASIK and ophthalmology devices are the major factors, hampering the industry growth.

Toric design lenses is expected to witness significant gains owing to increasing demand to reduce corneal astigmatism. This are also used by the surgeons to clear the patient’s vision during cataract surgery.

North America contact lenses market will grow at 3.2% up to 2024. The growth is mainly driven by growing geriatric population and presence of numerous international brands. Other factors such as digital technology integration with the contact lenses will also augment the industry.

Prosthetic product accounted for more than 7% share in 2016. Improved appearance of eyes that have been disfigured due to birth defects, eye diseases or trauma is expected to product demand. For instance, 60% blindness cases among newborn are caused by many inherited eye diseases including eye malformations, retinal degeneration, congenital glaucoma, congenital and cataracts.

Germany accounts for over 50% of the overall industry share in monthly disposable usage segment. More resistance to drying out relative to daily disposable segment and offers best value in price for the regular wearers which anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for this segment’s growth.

APAC market was valued at over USD 2 billion in 2016. Changing lifestyle and growing eye health conciseness among people are the key drivers influencing the industry demand.

Global industry is competitive owing to the presence of few industry players holding majority of the market share. Some of major players include Cooper Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Blanchard, Zeiss International, Bausch & Lomb and Hoya.

Companies are anticipated to compete to capture a bigger share in global contact lenses market. New product launch, mergers, acquisitions and agreements are the growth strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Contact lenses market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in million units and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:

Contact Lenses Market, By Type

RGP

Soft contact

Hybrid contact

Contact Lenses Market, By Material

Hydrogel

Polymers

Contact Lenses Market, By Distribution Channel

Optical stores

Independent brand showrooms

Online stores

Retail stores

Others

Contact Lenses Market, By Design

Spherical

Toric

Bifocal and multifocal

Others

Contact Lenses Market, By Product

Corrective

Therapeutic lens

Cosmetic lens

Colored

Circle

Prosthetic lens

Contact Lenses Market, By Usage

Daily disposable

Weekly disposable

Monthly disposable

Annual

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Contact Lenses 2017 – 2024 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/616499?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Definitions forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Contact Lenses industry 360 degree synopsis, 2013 -2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Material trends

2.1.4. Distribution channel trends

2.1.5. Design trends

2.1.6. Product trends

2.1.7. Usage trends

2.1.8. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Contact Lenses Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Distribution channel analysis

Chapter 4. Contact Lenses Market, By Type

4.1. Global contact lenses market share by type, 2016 2024

4.2. RGP

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.3. Soft contact

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.4. Hybrid contact

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Complete report titled Contact Lenses Market https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/contact-lenses-market?utm_source=Marketwatch-Ram

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog