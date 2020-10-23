Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global continuous glucose monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,325.9 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report. In 2018, by segment type sensors capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the wearable medical device market.

Request a sample of this premium report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1868604?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AG

The leading companies operating in this industry include Dexcom Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic plc., Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation, Ypsomed AG., Bayer AG, Insulet Corporation, and Sensonic Corporation.

The report Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Components type (Transmitters & Receivers, Sensor, Insulin Pumps), By end users (Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025 provides insights on the current market scenario and the prospects.

The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of diabetes globally and increased calling for glucose level testing instantly. Moreover, this innovative technology allowing quick access for analyzing blood glucose level that will stimulate the entire industry. Additionally, increasing awareness for the use of these devices in the developing countries would also propel CGM market in coming years.

Furthermore, rising need for the diagnosis of hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic conditions in an individual, and increasing opportunities in the developing countries with the increasing need of research and development by the key players also support the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies and expensive systems would hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of component type, in 2018, transmitters & receiver holds the major market share. While, sensor component type will be on a leading position during the forecast period. The sensors would hold major share owning to its advantages such as user-friendly technology and increasing awareness for testing blood glucose level in a less time frame.

End users of continuous glucose monitoring are the hospitals, and homecare diagnostics. Homecare diagnostics holds the major share in the CGM market due to, continuous innovations of products that do not require hospital staff intervention for operating these devices.

Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in the North America wearable medical device market is basically driven growing rate of obesity in this region, sedentary lifestyle rising prevalence of diabetes, and techno savvy population in North America. While, Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings from the study suggest CGM available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. The leading companies while developing new systems focusing on the ease of the operation for the patients without hospital staff interventions. Regionally, North America is presumed to dominate the global continuous glucose monitoring market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

The Report has segmented the global continuous glucose monitoring market on the basis of component type, end user and region:

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/1868604?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AG

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Component Type Outlook

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Insulin Pumps

Continuous Glucose Monitoring End User Outlook

Hospitals

Homecare Diagnostics

Others

Table of Contents

Overview and Scope Executive Summary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Insights Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025 by Component Types Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025 by End Users Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size and Forecast, 2015 – 2025 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

Company Profiles

7.1. Dexcom Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Roche Diagnostics

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Medtronic plc.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

before taking a buying decision on this premium report https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1868604?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog