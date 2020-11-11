Contraceptives Market 2020: Global Industry Overview By Size, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2025

Contraceptives market share is poised for robust growth on account of soaring number of unintended pregnancies witnessed in the recent past. The notion of unintended pregnancies has helped in assessing the fertility of the global population and the unmet need for contraception—birth control, and family planning.

A research report reveals that global contraceptives market size will surpass USD 38.5 billion in yearly revenues by 2025. Leading manufacturers in the industry are focused on introducing new offerings in emerging countries to expand their remunerations and cater to customer demands. To extend their presence, these established companies are entering into sparse, high potential areas.

Soaring number of STDs, rising delayed pregnancy trend, favorable regulatory scenario and high unmet contraceptive needs in emerging economies will potentially be instrumental in bolstering contraceptives market size. Proliferation in the use of contraceptives in underdeveloped countries is envisaged to propel contraceptives industry forecast. Contraceptive devices market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may have slightly stalled the production and supply of contraceptives. Side effects of consumption and failure of functioning will also hamper the demand for the product to some extent.

The U.S. contraceptives market share is expected to attain a CAGR of 5.3% through 2025. over 60 million women in the country are currently in childbearing age and about 70% of them are at the possibility of developing unintended pregnancy.

With the latest WHO study in 36 countries concluding that two-thirds of women stopped using contraception for fear of health concerns, and side effects, stakeholders have upped their investments in R&D activities and increased awareness campaigns. Moreover, leading companies are vying for new product roll outs and market penetration. Some of the major players in contraceptives market are Cooper Surgical, Merck, Actavis, The Female Health Company, and Church & Dwight, among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Contraceptives Market, By Product

4.1. Global market share, by product, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Contraceptive Drugs

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.2.2. Oral contraceptive pills

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.2.3. Injectable contraceptives

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.2.4. Topical contraceptives

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3. Contraceptive devices

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.2. Condoms

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.2.2. Male condoms

4.3.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.2.3. Female condoms

4.3.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.3. Diaphragms

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.4. Contraceptive sponges

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.5. Vaginal rings

4.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.6. Subdermal implants

4.3.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.7. Intra-uterine devices

4.3.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.7.2. Copper intra-uterine devices

4.3.7.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3.7.3. Hormonal intra-uterine devices

4.3.7.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5. Contraceptives Market, By Age

5.1. Global market share, by age, 2018 & 2025

5.2. 15-19

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. 20-29

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.4. 30-39

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

