Contract to recruit Portuguese nurses in Europe – Executive Digest

The Order of Nurses (OE) today expressed concern about the recruitment of Portuguese nurses in Europe, noting that over the past two weeks there has been an increase in offers from countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands.

According to the OE, these countries offer “free annual contracts, transport and accommodation” and emphasize that the proposals are “now more and more favorable conditions for hospitals, but also for private households”.

“In Spain alone there have been five contacts from Galicia to the Canary Islands with offers of 30,000 gross euros per year in the last few days. The Netherlands, on the other hand, offers housing, transport and language courses in addition to the best pay conditions, ”he says.

This situation – he stresses – “concerns the Ordem dos Enfermeiros, which reaffirms the government’s need to find mechanisms to recruit nurses in Portugal who do not go through the offer of four-month contracts as we have warned”.

The Order recalls that “despite the unanimous recognition of the work of the nurses in fighting the pandemic, there are no incentives, risky or painful subsidies, or worthy remuneration” and that in 2019 alone, more than four thousand nurses asked the Order for a statement Emigration, a record number that has tripled from 2017 and represents a 64% increase over 2018.

In a statement, the OE stressed that “there are nearly 20,000 nurses overseas” and that “the government should look into creating mechanisms for them to return”.

“Given the situation we are experiencing after eight months of pandemic with exhausted and many infected nurses unable to work, it is imperative to review the form of nurses’ hiring and their working conditions,” he muses.

“We can no longer buy fans and export nurses,” said OE President Ana Rita Cavaco in the statement.