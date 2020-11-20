Control Valves Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Global control valves market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in the infrastructure project in developing countries, Rise of automation in the process industry and Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Control Valves Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the Control Valves market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Design

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Angle Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other Designs

By Type

Hydraulic Valve

Pneumatic Valve

Manual Valve

Solenoid Valve

Other Types

By Component

Valve Body

Actuators

Others

By Valve Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Others Textiles Glass



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Top Players in the Market are Curtiss-Wright, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval, IMI plc, Neway Valves., Velan Inc., Samson Controls Inc., Pentair plc., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, SpiraxSarco Limited, Valvitalia SpA, SchlumbergerLimited, Eaton, Honeywell, Baker Hughes and others

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Control Valves Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Control Valves Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

