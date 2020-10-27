Cool Roof Coatings Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The ‘Cool Roof Coatings market’ report formulated recently by Market Study Report, LLC, evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Cool Roof Coatings market depending on the industry’s financial and non-financial impact.

The global cool roof coatings market is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2018 to 2026. Cool roof coatings have increasingly gained significance in the growing green construction sector on account of their efficient energy performance and and being a comfort alternative for consumers. The global cool roof coatings market is anticipated to witness a positive leap on the growth as the consumer awareness concerning products with lesser environmental impact grows rapidly along with the changing demographics.

The report has segmented the global cool roof coatings market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Cool Roof Coatings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Elastomeric

IR Reflective

Cool Roof Coatings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Low-sloped

Steep-sloped

Cool Roof Coatings End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Technology advancements and material development have played as significant part in the growth of cool roof technologies. With the emergence of new polymers containing lower volatile organic compound (VOC) are anticipated to contribute to product demand as an environmental-friendly alternative. Regulations concerning limited or no quantity of VOC content in paints & coatings is expected to strengthen the demand of cool roof coatings market. Silicon based cool roof coatings are among the latest innovations.

Green buildings demand has also risen sharply, wherein green buildings incorporate unique construction features ensuring effective use of water and energy. These are characterized as those providing the required building performance during the whole building life-cycle coupled with minimizing consumption of conventional energy sources. Green buildings are certified as per programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) which have further resulted in growth of environmentally-friendly coatings such as cool roof.

Cool roof coatings help to reduce the increased temperature due to the heat from that gets trapped inside the buildings. Thus, results in lower dependency on energy-consuming equipment such as air conditioners. It also helps in the reduction of costs concerning energy. Cool roof coatings help in mitigating the harmful UV radiation affects and structural deformations which might occur due to fluctuations in temperature.

North America is the largest regional market for the cool roof coatings followed by Europe. Increasing consumer preference and supportive government policies for curbing carbon footprint in North America is the major growth factor for the growth of cool roof coatings in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of increasing demand from its growing economies such as India and Southeast Asian countries. China is expected to witness fast growth in demand due to extensive implementation of green building codes.

The global cool roof coatings market is highly competitive and is characterized by high degree of integration across the manufacturing stage and distribution. Some of the key reclaimed rubber market players KST Coatings (Sherwin-Williams), DowDupont, Nippon Paints, KST Coatings (Sherwin-Williams), Monarch Industries, Sika Sarnafil, Nutech Paints, Valspar Corporation, GAF Materials, and Excel Coatings.

Cool Roof Coatings Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

