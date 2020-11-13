Copper Oxychloride Market Size, Share, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2024

Copper Oxychloride Market size will be stimulated by global requirements for fresh food pertaining to the increasing population. Most farmers and landowners use this product to increase crop yield. Worldwide Copper Oxychloride Market generated a revenue of USD 230 million in 2015 and will register an annual growth rate of more than 4% over the period of 2016 to 2024.

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the most notable factors fueling copper oxychloride market. Subject to the decreasing arable land and the surging need to improve land productivity, Asia Pacific copper oxychloride industry will exhibit an annual growth rate of more than 4% over the coming seven years, having collected a revenue of USD 55 million in 2015. The growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for vegetables and fruits pertaining to the escalating population along with rapidly changing eating habits of consumers. India and China will contribute significantly toward the APAC copper oxychloride market share.

Apart from agriculture usage, the product is also applicable for commercial feed supplements and colorant & pigments. It is used in manuscripts, illuminations, and wall paintings. As per statistics, copper oxychloride market from colorants and pigment applications collected a revenue of USD 5 million in 2015 and will record considerable growth rate over the coming timeframe, owing to the surging demand of the product across the glass and ceramics manufacturing sector.

The increasing food demand will escalate the product market growth in U.S. The agrochemicals sector will receive a boost which will positively influence the copper oxychloride market. The quality of soil has been degraded due to the pollutants which has created a demand for the product. The rising industrialization in Asia Pacific has led to decreased arable land which will drive the demand for fungicides, thus, fueling the product market growth.

Feed supplement application segment of copper oxychloride market will generate a revenue of USD 8 million by 2024. Copper oxychloride is also extensively used in feed supplements to increase nutrition level. The growth can be attributed to growing use of the product in the different feed formulations for dairy cattle, horses, turkeys, pets, pigs, and chickens.

