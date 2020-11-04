Corona Impact: Is Protective Face Masks Market will Propel with its Advanced Approaches in 2020

The emergence of COVID-19 across the globe has impacted the protective face masks market in a positive way. This is primarily owing to the rising cases of coronavirus coupled with the increasing need for face masks to prevent the transmission of infection. Moreover, the increasing demand for masks from healthcare institutions and the rising concern for safety are expected to be the major factors to fuel the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

The global protective face masks industry is likely to witness an increase in growth rate due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As per a new Research Dive published report, the global protective face masks market accounted for $1,073.1 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $2,467.5 million by 2027. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, challenges, restraints, lucrative opportunities, and strategies implemented by market players and governments across the globe to sustain in the COVID-19 crisis are further offered in the report.

Pre Market Forecast and the Current Market Scenario

The global protective face masks industry was likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2027 prior to COVID-19 crisis. While due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now the market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing need for protective face masks due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The projected pre COVID-19 market size for protective face masks market was $1,176.5 million in 2020 and is expected to witness an impressive growth and reach up to $1,205.6 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. A number of companies are highly focusing on increasing the production of face masks owing to its high demand in the pandemic crisis. For instance, Arizona PPE Company has started mask production at Mesa facility.

Prominent Players of the Industry

The major players functioning in the global protective face masks market are 3M, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Polison Corporation, Moldex-Metric, Inc., JSP Ltd., Intech Safety Private Limited, Alpha Solway Ltd, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Ansell Limited, and Delta Plus Group. The report summarizes various aspects of all these key players including product portfolio, financial performance, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves & developments.

Post-Pandemic Market Analysis

As per the report, the global protective face masks market is predicted to sustain its progressive growth even after the pandemic. The rising concern of people related to health & safety and the rising demand for face masks from healthcare institutions are expected to be the significant factors projected to boost the global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the focus of most companies on developing innovative protective masks is predicted to create enormous growth opportunities in the global market after COVID-19 pandemic.

