Corona: Sandstone and Music Festival Cancels All Concerts

Pirna (dpa / sn) – The Sandstone and Music Festival has prescribed a block for itself due to growing corona infections and has canceled all concerts until the end of the year. “We deeply regret this decision. But it is necessary to protect the public and the artists, ”CEO Martin Steude explained to Pirna on Wednesday. He also referred to the growing number of guests returning tickets for health reasons. The festival area – the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains district – is currently particularly affected by the pandemic.

Implementing hygiene concepts effectively in predominantly small venues means a drastic reduction in audience – and at the same time an organizational and personal effort that can no longer be allowed and is unrelated to the ideal earning of concerts, he said. Like all cultural institutions, one is forced to “drive on sight”. However, planning for 2021 continued. The program will be announced in December.