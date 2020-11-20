Coronary Stents Market 2020 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2025

The latest report pertaining to ‘Coronary Stents Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Coronary Stents Market is expected to reach USD 10487.93 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 4.90%

Coronary Stents Market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements are key drivers for Global Coronary Stents Market.

Scope of Global Coronary Stents Market Reports – Coronary stents are small, mesh-like, expandable tubes that are inserted into narrowed or blocked arteries to restore the flow of blood. According to World Health Organization,cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) take the lives of 17.7 million people every year, 31% of all global deaths. Increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery diseases is projected to boost the usage of coronary stents.So, during the study of Global Coronary Stentsmarket, we have considered Coronary Stentsand consumables to analyze the market.

Global Coronary Stents Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Design type, Mechanism type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Coronary Stents Market is classified as Dual Therapy Stent (DTS), Bare Metal Stent (BMS), Drug Eluting Stent (DES), Absorbable Stent and Bio-engineered Stent.Based upon Design type, global Coronary StentsMarket is classified as Slotted, Coiled and Modular designs. Based upon Material type, global Coronary Stents Market is classified asStainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium Alloy, Tantalum Alloy, Polymer and others. Based upon Mechanism type, global Coronary Stents Market is classified as Self-Expanding Stents and Balloon Stents. Based upon End User type, global Coronary StentsMarket is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories.

The regions covered in this Coronary Stents Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Coronary Stents is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Coronary Stents Market Reports- Global Coronary Stents market report covers prominent players likeAbbott Laboratories, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts Limited, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd, Biotronik Se & Co., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, Stentys Sa, Microport Scientific Corporation, Translumina GmbH, Reva Medical Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation., Orbusneich, Aachen Resonance Gmbh, Amg International Gmbh, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Bioabsorbable Therapeutics, Inc., Devax, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Eurocor Gmbh, Fortimedix B.V, Inspiremd, Medinol Ltd, Micell Technologies, Inc., Reva Medical, Inc., Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Trireme Medical Inc., Tryton Medical, Inc., Eucatech Ag, Icon Medical Corp, Insitu Technologies Inc., Xtent Inc and Others.

Global Coronary Stents Market Dynamics – Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, improved patient outcomes, growing awareness about the risks of coronary diseases are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Coronary Stents Market. Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the government such asreimbursement policies are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the Global Coronary Stents Market. However, the price of a single stent generally costs around USD 300 (bare metal) to USD 1500 (drug eluting). The implantation procedure further costs from about USD 30,000 to USD100,000. Therefore, high costs of stents are the major restrains of the Global Medical Robotic Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Dual Therapy Stent (DTS), Bare Metal Stent (BMS), Drug Eluting Stent (DES), Absorbable Stent, Bio-engineered Stent

By Design Type

Slotted, Coiled, Modular designs

By Material Type

Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium Alloy, Tantalum Alloy, Polymer, Others

By Mechanism Type

Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Stents

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

By Region:

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

