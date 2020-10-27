Coronary Stents Market Growth Analysis and Regional Forecast To 2025

Germany coronary stents market is anticipated to procure lucrative growth of 3.0% over the coming years. Growing incidents of cardiovascular diseases in the region will majorly influence industry expansion. According to a report, around 51,000 heart bypass surgeries were being conducted in Germany in 2016. However, given to the rate at which ambulatory surgical centers are being developed in Europe, the coronary stents industry might accrue noteworthy expansion in the future.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, especially coronary artery disease is likely to foster coronary stents market growth. High amounts of bad cholesterol in the blood result in buildup of cholesterol particles in the walls of the coronary arteries & other arteries throughout the body. High consumption of processed meats is partially responsible for such diseases, since they contain high amounts of bad cholesterol.

Coronary Stents are mostly used in cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. In 2018, the hospital segment generated around 40% of total coronary stents market revenue. However, stent implantation can only be carried out by those hospitals that satisfy the percutaneous coronary intervention safety standards.

Based on product, the coronary stents industry is segmented into drug-eluting stent, bare-metal stent and bioresorbable vascular scaffold. According to reports, bare-metal stent segment recorded USD 506.5 million in 2018. Being the first stent to be licensed for use in cardiac arteries, bare-metal stent minimize the chances of stent thrombosis following a heart bypass. With the multiplying occurrence of coronary heart diseases worldwide, the bare-mental stent market is estimated to witness robust growth in the coming years.

A notable portion of industry growth comes from market players developing new stent products for heart patients. Citing an instance, in 2018, medical device company Medtronic plc launch the smallest coronary stent, dubbed Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), into the market. However, despite such advancements, stern clinical regulations imposed by developed economies and complications associated with stents following surgery may limit coronary stents market expansion.

Abbott, Biosensors International Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc., and Boston Scientific Corporation are the leading manufacturers in coronary stents industry. These competitors are focusing upon designing customized stents as per the requirement of patient’s condition.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Coronary Stents Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Drug eluting stents (DES)

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Bare metal stents (BMS)

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS)

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Coronary Stents Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Cardiac centers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Ambulatory surgical centers

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

