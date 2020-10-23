Coronavirus Impact on Benzalkonium Chloride Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Analysis | Forecast To 2025

The benzalkonium chloride market is slated to accrue remarkable gains over the forecast timespan from accelerated efforts by food manufacturers to adopt effective sanitizing and disinfecting practices. Increasing consumption of various consumer and industrial products has led to a steady expansion of the global benzalkonium chloride market, in conjunction with the surge in disposable incomes of the working-class population. The compound is effective as a disinfectant and preservative across food & beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical applications, being extensively found in nasal and ophthalmic medicines. Benzalkonium chloride is usually deployed as an antibacterial agent and surfactant in several household products like hand wash and hand wipes, along with personal care products and ointments.

Benzalkonium chloride 80% market exceeded USD 450 million in 2018 on account of the product’s ability to protect emulsion paints, pulp & paper, coatings and leather. This corrosive liquid offers the advantages of easy miscibility in water and restrained microbial growth. This product is extensively used in fungicidal washes and sterilant which is likely to further accelerate benzalkonium chloride market growth.

Benzalkonium chloride products are also available as sanitizers for PET as well as glass bottles in which numerous beverages are sold.

Within the beverage industry, compounds can be used for cleaning milking equipment, bulk tanks and other surfaces that come in contact with organic milk or similar products. Milk and other dairy offerings are witnessing a consistent rise in demand and producers are required to clean and sanitize any equipment, storage tanks and packaging before utilization. Benzalkonium chloride products are also available as sanitizers for PET as well as glass bottles in which numerous beverages are sold. As evident, the beverages segment is bound to provide significant revenue prospects to the benzalkonium chloride market.

Global benzalkonium chloride market share is consolidated, and the major market participants include Merck Millipore, Quat Chem, Kao Chemicals, Novo Nordisk, and Manav Aktteva Biopharma LLP. Various manufacturers are engaging in strategic acquisitions to improve their manufacturing capabilities, broaden product offering and enhance competitive advantage, thereby stimulating benzalkonium chloride market growth.

Essentially, the pharmaceutical and cosmetic segments represent two key business verticals where the compound has made a significant impact. It helps preserve the efficacy of medicines while the antimicrobial activities help protect make-up products from disintegrating and increase their quality. Subsequently, consistent consumption of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals will offer considerable momentum to the benzalkonium chloride market throughout various regions. The size of the global pharmaceutical sector is projected to reach US$1.43 trillion by 2020 itself, suggesting vast opportunities for the industry.

U.S. Benzalkonium Chloride Market is estimated to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 pertaining to significant product adoption as an oilfield chemical. The product inhibits the growth of sulfate-reducing microbes which may weaken oilfield equipment by forming hydrogen sulfide gas. This product also enhances the oil extraction process by promoting de-emulsification, sludge breaking and reducing operational hazards caused by biocorrosion, which should accelerate benzalkonium chloride market growth.

