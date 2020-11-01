Corporate audits are more difficult than ever, warns PwC – Executive Digest

“With this uncertainty, the role of the auditor has never been so important or so difficult. Valuations will be more difficult this year than ever, ”said Kevin Ellis, who heads PwC in the UK and Middle East. In an interview with the Financial Times, the expert guarantees that the process of deciding whether a company can continue operating or not, and the detection of fraud or failure, face new challenges.

This is due to the new corona virus, the restrictions of which make the work of the examiners more difficult. Kevin Ellis says the added pressure created by the wave of financial scandals in recent years is unlikely to help either. The so-called “Big Four” – PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY – have been accused of failing to do their job and failing to see warning signs in companies that will eventually collapse, leading to significant losses for shareholders.

With hundreds of large companies closing the fiscal year in December, consultants have a significant workload ahead of them. However, this task coincides with new restrictions in Europe that require auditors to do at least some of their work remotely.

The head of PwC said the advisor had prepared for this new reality and ran a simulation in March. However, the challenges are likely to be even greater after Christmas. “Audits are much more complicated with a zoom lens,” he emphasizes.