Corrosion Inhibitors Market from wastewater treatment chemicals sector is likely to grow exponentially 2024

Corrosion Inhibitors Market from wastewater treatment chemicals sector will exceed USD 35 billion by 2023. Corrosion inhibitors are basically chemical compounds that stop corrosion and rusting from taking place or spreading in metallic components. They are highly durable and are designed to provide between 90% to 96% protection at a concentration range between 78 ppm to 42 ppm. The corrosion inhibitors market report delivers a detailed decade long pre-historic and forecast for the sector and also involves data on socio-economic scenario. Key stakeholders will be able to analyse the statistics and the tables and figures given in the report for strategic planning that will help lead to the success of the organization.

Corrosion inhibitors can be organic or inorganic. While the latter provide reliable stability in harsh weather conditions, they are infamous for the detrimental effects they have on the environment. On these grounds, it is forecast that inorganic corrosion inhibitors industry will register a growth rate of 3% over 2016-2023. Organic products, on the other hand, led the overall corrosion inhibitors market in 2015, owing to their superior characteristics, and are anticipated to witness the highest growth over 2016-2023. Key products classified under the organic domain include benzotriazole, organic amines, mercaptobenzothiazole, tolyltriazole, and phosphonates.

The corrosion inhibitors market report also provides a detailed outline of the global market size and share. Global corrosion inhibitors industry study will deliver marketers, senior management professionals, and strategists with the crucial information they require in order to assess the global corrosion inhibitors sector.

Company Profiled:

1. Ashland

2. AkzoNobel

3. BASF

4. Champion Technologies

5. Cortec Corporation

With a plethora of uses across the oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, metal processing, and pulp & paper sectors, Corrosion Inhibitors Market is no doubt, anticipated to depict a positive growth trend over the forthcoming years. Estimates state that oil and gas account for more than 55% of the energy demand worldwide. However, corrosion accounts for a large portion of the operational and maintenance costs of the oil & gas sector. On that note, it is apparent to declare that anti-corrosive products find extensive applications in the oil & gas sector, which will indirectly propel corrosion inhibitors industry. The construction sector has also been gaining global momentum – as per research, global construction market will cross a valuation of USD 13 trillion by 2023.

Oil based products essentially involve steel, aluminum, copper, and zinc. These inhibitors are known to provide high performance for a longer duration, over their water counterparts, owing to which oil-based corrosion inhibitors industry will experience a growth rate of 4% over 2016-2023. However, their usage is avoided across closed systems due to their high flammability features.

The regional segmentation covers:

o Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

o North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

o South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

o Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

o The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

The research study presents the historical data which evaluates a set of analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Force analysis, pricing analysis, regulatory evaluation, and supply chain analysis. It also offers an in-depth assessment of the top-line vendors as well as the remuneration and cost-profit analysis.

This has widened their application scope across myriad end-use sectors, thereby fueling global corrosion inhibitors market. These products provide protection against carbon dioxide, brine and fresh water, hydrogen sulfide, and biological deposits, in the oil & gas sector. They are also heavily utilized as chemicals for water treatment, especially across the medical, electronics, and chemicals sectors, to fulfill the demand for clean water.

