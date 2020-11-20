Corrugated Board Packaging Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2026

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. Corrugated Board Packaging Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Corrugated Board Packaging Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd., Ariba & Company, Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin, International Paper, Rengo Co.Ltd., Sealed Air, Georgia-Pacific, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., DS Smith and SCG PACKAGING.

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 250.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 350.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand for sustainable packaging methods.

Corrugated board packaging is an end product that utilizes corrugated fibreboard which is made with the help of gluing together flutes with the cardboard paper or a heavy paper. Corrugated board comes in differing strengths and sizes depending upon the requirements of the consumer. In single wall, a single flute is glued with cardboard paper, whereas in double wall ply two flutes are glued together along with a middle or intermediate sheet of paper. In tri-wall ply another sheet of flute and cardboard paper is added thus increasing the overall strength of the packing.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Biodegradable nature of the materials used in the packaging amid concerns regarding the nature and environment is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Growing rate in preferences of consumption of convenience foods which holds the highest application area for corrugated board packaging is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lower strength and lack of rigidity if faced with high pressure or load is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall CORRUGATED BOARD PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Single Faced, Single Wall, Twin Wall, Triple Wall),

Applications (Personal & Home Care, Glassware & Ceramics, Food & Beverages, Paper Products, Textile Goods, Others),

End-User (Food & Beverage, Electronics & Electrical Industry, Others)

The CORRUGATED BOARD PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.; joint venture between Rengo Co.Ltd. and SCG PACKAGING announced that they had completed the acquisition of 25% stake in Dyna Packs Co. Ltd. and Orient Containers Co. Ltd. and have been made into wholly owned subsidiaries of Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.

In August 2017, Cascades inc. announced that they are planning to construct a new containerboard packaging production plant situated in New Jersey, United States. The investment amounting up to USD 80 million will help expand the total production capacity of corrugated packaging products up to 2.4 billion square feet

