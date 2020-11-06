Cosmetics and detergents containing microplastics are banned in Portugal – Executive Digest

DR

In the discussion of the specialty of the state budget for 2021, the government approved a measure aimed at banning the sale of cosmetic products and detergents containing microspheres or microplastics.

This measure was presented by the PAN group – people-animals-nature.

In support of its proposal, the party stressed that microplastics, which are contained in cosmetic products, detergents, clothing and pharmaceuticals, “enter the oceans through hygiene systems because they cannot filter these micro- or nanoparticles”.

“In addition, microplastics contain chemical endocrine disruptors that are recognized by the World Health Organization as a cause of fertility problems, increases in breast cancer incidence and retarded cognitive development in children and adolescents,” the party warns in its document.

The proposal, which would receive the green light from the government, also recalls the estimates that the European Union will introduce between 150,000 and 500,000 tons of plastic waste into the oceans and produce 25 million tons of plastic waste that is less than 30% recycled.