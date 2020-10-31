Costa admits he was thinking of a general December cap but says it’s premature to decide now – Executive Digest

Prime Minister António Costa said today that parties and social partners felt it was premature to discuss a possible childbirth in December to secure Christmas, as efforts “from now on” should be to do everything possible to stop the pandemic.

“At Christmas we heard from both political parties and social partners that a more general prison sentence could be issued at the beginning of December, so that the best conditions are created so that as few people as possible are infected at Christmas time and can therefore give families the best possible conditions offer to celebrate Christmas in the traditional way that we all certainly want, ”replied journalist António Costa at the press conference of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers today.

However, according to the Prime Minister, there was “a widespread opinion that it is absolutely premature” to “start thinking about what to do in December”, with a clear focus in the decisions taken today by the Council of Ministers in which this should ” happen in these fortnight and the next fortnight to stop the growth of the pandemic ”.

“And as our people say, don’t go until tomorrow what you can do today. Now focus all our energies on containing the pandemic and do not hesitate about what we have to do today, ”he said.

For António Costa, if the Portuguese are doing well now, there is no need for “something more serious in December” and therefore it is possible to “have a peaceful Christmas”.