Costa admits that the increase in public service salaries – Executive Digest – needs to be recalculated

The prime minister said Tuesday that budget pressures caused by the crisis will force the government to recalibrate the public administration salaries revaluation program, but assured that the salary mass in this sector would still rise by 3.5%.

“It is true, there is no point in hiding the fact that economic developments in 2020, be it in terms of negative inflation or in terms of budgetary pressures exerted by the crisis, make it necessary to revise the evaluation program we are in Regarding the whole thing, had to recalculate public administration wages ”, he said in the debate on the proposal for the 2020 state budget in response to the ecological party“ Os Verdes ”.

Nonetheless, the Prime Minister assured that overall wage costs in public administration will rise by 3.5%, “either through new hires, either through promotions or through progress”.

“It is also because of the proposal that we are putting forward to regulate the health subsidy now, especially for workers in the waste and sanitation sector (…) who have been waiting for regulation for years,” he said, explaining that on in this way the measure will be of benefit to workers from all municipalities (and not just from some as is currently the case) and from the central administration.

Costa also left guarantees that the government would keep the national minimum wage streak at € 750, “not at the pace of last year” but at the pace of the average increase in the previous legislature, and also highlighted the two-year moratorium on the phasing out Collective agreements, which he said protected “three million workers”.