Costa asked for the diploma to be suspended for the “StayAwayCovid” Society

The Prime Minister this Monday called on Parliament to “disagree” on Friday with the evaluation of the diploma which contained the compulsory use of the Stayaway Covid application, leaving only the PSD’s “consensual” proposal to impose the use Mask.

In an interview with TVI, António Costa said that this Monday he even asked the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Ferro Rodrigues, to withdraw the appointment of the government diploma, the evaluation of which was scheduled for Friday, which determines the “mandatory use” of the mask Access or durability in public spaces and streets “as well as” the compulsory use of the computer application “.

“However, the PSD has only presented a diploma on the compulsory use of masks in public spaces. If this matter on masks is consensual, we should already legislate on masks,” said the chairman of the executive branch.