Costa calls on the Extraordinary Council of Ministers to adopt new measures to combat Covid-19 policy

The Prime Minister arranged meetings with the parties on Friday and convened an extraordinary Council of Ministers for Saturday to determine new “emergency measures” to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal.

The government source told the CM this Wednesday that given the evolution of the pandemic in Portugal in recent weeks, Health Minister Marta Temido and State Minister and Presidency Mariana Vieira da Silva already have a set of epidemiologists.

In addition to the meetings with the parties with parliamentary representation and the Extraordinary Council of Ministers, the Minister for Economy and Digital Change, Pedro Siza Vieira, listens to the social partners.

“The Prime Minister will be attending the Extraordinary European Council tomorrow, which will be held by video conference, to coordinate responses at European level in the fight against the pandemic. On Friday October 30th, the Prime Minister will meet with the Hold parties The Minister of State and the Presidency, as well as the Minister of Health, are listening to epidemiologists, and the Minister of State, Economy and Digital Change has listened to the social partners, “the statement sent to Social Communications said.