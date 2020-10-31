Costa is asking the President of the Republic for an audience for a possible state of emergency in the communities hardest hit by the Covid-19 society

Prime Minister António Costa announced this Saturday that he has already asked the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to hold a hearing for a possible declaration of a state of emergency in the counties with the highest rates of infection with the new coronavirus.

“I have already asked the President of the Republic for a hearing to convey what the Council of Ministers has understood about the eventual state of emergency that will apply to all districts that can be covered if they meet the criterion more than have . ” 240 infected per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, “explained António Costa.

In a press conference at the end of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers, the chairman of the executive stated that the home collection duty and restrictions on the operation of commercial facilities will cover 121 municipalities in the country and about 70 percent, among others. of the population “residing in the national territory.