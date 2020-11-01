Costa requests PR hearing on possible state of emergency in hardest hit communities – Executive Digest

Archive image. DR João Relvas / Lusa

Prime Minister António Costa announced today that he has already asked the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to hold a hearing on a possible declaration of a state of emergency in the communities with the highest rates of infection with the new coronavirus.

“I have already asked the President of the Republic for a hearing to convey what the Council of Ministers has understood about the eventual state of emergency declaration that will apply to all districts that can be covered if they meet the criterion more than have 240 infected per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, ”explained António Costa.

In a press conference at the end of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers, the Executive Director stated that the home collection obligation and restrictions on the operation of commercial establishments will cover “121 municipalities in the country and about 70 percent of the population” on national territory, among other things.