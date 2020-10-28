Costa urges the Extraordinary Council of Ministers to establish new control measures – Executive Digest

Archive image. DR João Relvas / Lusa

The government will hold an extraordinary council of ministers next Saturday to “determine measures to combat the pandemic,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office sent to the newsrooms this Wednesday morning.

On Friday October 30th, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with parties with parliamentary seats at the official residence. The Minister of State and the Presidency and the Minister of Health listen to epidemiologists, and the Minister of State, Economy and Digital Change has listened to the social partners, ”the press release said.

The National Public Health Council will meet again this Friday to assess the restrictions on the fight against the pandemic in Portugal. It is the government’s advisory body to assess the country’s epidemiological evolution. It consists of academics, academics and representatives from the public, private and social sectors.

This Thursday, Costa will also take part in the extraordinary European Council via video conference “to coordinate the reactions at European level in the fight against the pandemic”.