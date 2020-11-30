Countdown to the Festival: 24 Christmas Movies from the Last 20 Years

Berlin (dpa) – There are many films that promote Christmas feelings: the classics include “Isn’t Life Beautiful?” from 1946 with James Stewart, “White Christmas” (1954) with Bing Crosby, “The miracle on 8th street” (1987), “The ghosts that I called” (1988), “Beautiful presents” (1989), “Kevin – Alone at Home “(1990),” Santa Clause – A Beautiful Present “(1994) or” A Promise is a Promise “(1996) with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

For many Germans it also includes “Three hazelnuts for Cinderella” (1973) and “The little gentleman” (1980). But many of these Christmas movies are either very old or look out of date. For those who like it more colorful and contemporary, we recommend streaming 24 movies from the past 20 years for the 2020 Advent season:

01 “Holidate” (2020): People aren’t meant to be alone on holidays – that’s the basic premise of this Netflix romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. The film retraces every year all the important holidays from Christmas to Christmas. The main characters hang out as singles so as not to be asked stupid questions about loneliness. And then – who would have thought – love comes into play. Turbulent and fun.

02 “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (2020): In line with the release of her Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas” with the song “Christmas on the Square”, country legend Dolly Parton appears in this new film as an angel educating people for charity must, because a cold-hearted landlady (Christine Baranski) would rather build a shopping mall than protect tenants.

03 “The Christmas Chronicles” part 1 (2018): In the first of these Netflix movies, brothers Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) – sons of a widowed and hardworking nurse – save Christmas with help of Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

04 “The Christmas Chronicles” part 2 (2020): In the second part, Kate confronts the evil wizard Belsnickel, who wants to destroy the North Pole and Christmas. In the second part, directed by “Kevin Home Alone” producer Chris Columbus, Russell’s wife Goldie Hawn has a bigger role as Mrs. Claus than in the first part.

05 “Jingle Jangle Journey: Adventurous Christmas!” (2020): A Netflix family-friendly Christmas musical based on toy producer Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) and his granddaughter with music by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Usher and Kiana Ledé.

06 “The Knight before Christmas” (2019): fairytale film about a knight who ends up in the present and meets a teacher who wants to help him. Comedy of love with Vanessa Hudgens, an almost inevitable part of Netflix’s Christmas movies.

07 «Princess Swap» Part 1 (2018): In the first of these Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens in a double role, a baker from Chicago and a future princess from the fictional European state of Belgravia swap roles.

08 «Princess swap» part 2 (2020): In the second part («Princess swap: swapped again») Stacy and Margaret swap again, but now they are dealing with a third party – a triple role for Vanessa Hudgens. It is expected to continue in 2021.

09 “A Christmas Carol” (2019): Not quite a movie, but a three-part BBC miniseries (almost three hours at once). Guy Pearce plays the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge in the remake of Charles Dickens’ famous ghost story. BBC One showed it on 22, 23 and 24 December 2019. In Germany it will air from 9 December. to Sky.

10 “Last Christmas” (2019): The heartbreak comedy with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding takes place in pre-Christmas London and is enriched by the music of George Michael. Over the course of the film, the verse of the song “I gave you my heart” from the hit “Last Christmas” takes on a special meaning. The film can be seen on Sky, among others.

11 “A Christmas Prince” part 1, 2 and 3 (2017, 2018, 2019): three films as one – kitsch, mostly shot in Romania on Netflix about American journalist Amber Moore (Rose McIver), who ins (obviously of fantasy) Land Aldovia is sent to report on Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). Obviously the two fall in love. In 2018, Netflix released the sequel “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”, in 2019 “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”.

12 “Dear Santa Claus” (2014): Franco-Belgian comedy about a Parisian boy who thinks that a thief is Santa Claus (“Le père Noël”) and climbs with him on the roofs of Paris. Available via Sky.

13 “Bad Santa” (2003): American comedy available via Joyn, among other things, about a thief (Billy Bob Thornton) who disguises himself as Ho-Ho-Ho Santa Claus and steals people in a department store, but this time a lesson from one The child is granted.

14 “Klaus” (2019): This Spanish animated film on Netflix is ​​a real gem – in the German version with the voices of celebrities such as Ralf Schmitz, Rufus Beck, Josefine Preuß and Uschi Glas. This is the postman Jesper, moved to the hostile Zwietrachtingen (Smeerensburg) north of the Arctic Circle, where he meets the melancholy toy manufacturer Klaus, finds his true destiny and virtually invents Christmas. Enchanting.

15 “Every New Year – Christmas to the Coopers” (2015): family comedy available on Joyn Plus about keeping problems a secret during the holidays. The film lives mainly on strong actors like Diane Keaton, Ed Helms, Olivia Wilde and Amanda Seyfried and is told from the point of view of the Rags family dog.

16 “Alles ist Liebe” (2014): Five couples make their way through the pre-Christmas madness in Frankfurt and find themselves in an unusual way at the festival. The “Actually … Love” style episode film brings together German movie stars such as Nora Tschirner, Heike Makatsch, Tom Beck, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Katharina Schüttler, Fahri Yardim and Christian Ulmen. The Schnulze is available from Joyn.

17 “The Guardians of Light” (2012): In this imaginative animated film, the villain Pitch gives people nightmares and wants to take power. The Guardians of the Light – a quartet of Santa, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy and Sandman – want to defeat him. Jack Frost (German voice Florian David Fitz) should help, but first he has to learn to believe in yourself. Lots of fun to believe in wonderful, not just for kids. Available as a flat rate on Joyn + and Netflix, among others.

18 “When Santa Claus Fell from the Sky” (2011): This German children’s film, available on Netflix for a fixed rate and other paid streaming services, is based on the book of the same name by Cornelia Funke. Alexander Scheer plays a cheeky Santa Claus, with Noah Joel Kraus, Mercedes Jadea Diaz, Jessica Schwarz and Volker Lechtenbrink in other roles.

19 “Disney’s A Christmas Story” (2009): Charles Dickens’ classic (“A Christmas Carol”) as a Disney digital adventure – see it on the Disney + streaming service. In 19th century London, miser Ebenezer Scrooge is haunted by the late partner Marley and then by three Christmas spirits to become a better person. 1992’s “The Muppets Christmas Story” (also on Disney +) seems almost more successful because with dolls.

20 “Merry Christmas” (2005): this film with Diane Kruger, Benno Fürmann, Dany Boon and Daniel Brühl talks about Christmas 1914 at the forefront of Flanders. German, Scottish and French troops try to celebrate the holiday in the trenches of the First World War. When they realize their enemies are celebrating too, they decide on a three-day truce. The municipality Natale alarms the army command. The film, which is based on a true story, was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe and can be seen, for example, on Sony’s Amazon Prime channel.

21 “Der Polarexpress” (2004): Director Robert Zemeckis’ computer-animated children’s film (“Back to the Future”, “Forrest Gump”) tells the story of a boy who does not believe in Santa Claus and is doing better with a trip to the North Pole is taught. The children’s book adaptation offers a lot of Tom Hanks in different roles, but for some eyes it’s a little too overloaded. The film is available for a fee from almost any streaming service.

22 “The Grinch” (2000) – There are two well-known film versions of this children’s tale by Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) from the 1950s. Even though everything looks sweet as sugar, the Green Grinch has its reasons for wanting to ruin Christmas. For comedian Jim Carrey, the hairy Grinch is one of his most famous roles. The film is available as a flat rate on Netflix, Sky Go and Amazon Prime.

23 «The Grinch» (2018): Two years ago, this variant of the comic appeared with Otto Waalkes as the speaker (originally Benedict Cumberbatch). The Grinch animated film is available on Amazon.

24 “Actually … Love” (2003): This British ensemble film – original title “Love Actually” – tells several stories from London in the run-up to Christmas. Hugh Grant dances around the house as Prime Minister, Bill Nighy plays a drunken musician. Heike Makatsch plays a secondary role. Also present are Keira Knightley, Billy Bob Thornton, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Claudia Schiffer and Rowan Atkinson, known as Mr. Bean. The film is a hit and is available on Amazon Prime, Joyn, Netflix, TVnow, and Sky Go, among others.