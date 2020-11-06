Court quadruples compensation for people attacked by dogs in Matosinhos, Portugal

The Relação do Porto believed that a man attacked by dogs in Matosinhos had the right to go to private hospitals for treatment and based on that option set the compensation, more than four times that originally set.

“If there is a reasonable causal link between injury and hospital costs, payment is due regardless of whether the hospital receiving the treatment is a public, private or social sector,” the Oporto Appeals Court said in a Tuesday from the Agency consulted Lusa’s judgment.

The appellate court therefore obliged the person responsible for the dogs to pay the victim a total of 19,058 euros, 14,949.88 euros more than the first criminal court in Matosinhos set.

The victim is a locksmith who was attacked on one leg by two Serra da Estrela dogs who managed to break free from a poorly closed cage on February 5, 2018, in a villa in the municipality of Matosinhos, Porto district.

The locksmith challenged the Matosinhos court’s criteria for setting the low compensation, saying in the appeal to the Relação that “it does not support the thesis that the decision to be accompanied by a private hospital unit would prevent him from receiving the amounts spent to be reimbursed “.

The victim set the medical and hospital costs for the injuries caused by the dog fit at 11,808.30 euros and asked for an additional 10,000 euros for non-financial damage.

In its judgment, the appellate court approached this amount: 11,559 euros for property damage and 7,500 euros for property damage.