Covas and Doria ignored the master plan and stopped it

The São Paulo municipality’s strategic master plan is municipal legislation that regulates the development of a fairer and more inclusive city by 2030 and meets the needs of the population. However, during the Tucan government between 2017 and 2020, little progress was made on the items set by law.

According to Nabil Bonduki, former city minister of culture, one of the rapporteurs of the master plan and professor at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo (FAU-USP), there were hardly any measures to implement the legislation.

“No new bus corridors, almost no investment in social housing and in the implementation of parks that stop the reporting of unused properties. And successive trials are much more concerned with trying to change the master plan, mainly to ease the burden, lighten the burden and improve vertical integration in the neighborhoods, ”says Bonduki.

Covas and Doria took over the management of São Paulo for him at a time when a new model of urban development with residential construction was taking place in central areas.

“In addition to the advice for housing work in the center, Haddad reported idle properties that did not fulfill their social function. But these actions were stopped. So the city wasn’t going the way it could have run at all. In terms of urban development, almost four years have been lost, ”says Bonduki.

Margareth Uemura, coordinator of urbanism at the Polis Institute, said that in addition to the end of reporting unused properties, the toucans have also assigned some special zones of social interest (Zeis) to beneficiaries other than low-income families.

“The Zeis were created to serve the low-income population, the most important area of ​​the housing deficit. What happened was that the Zeis were occupied, but not for the demand they were intended for. “

The municipality of São Paulo had previously decided to precisely prioritize certain areas with the aim of combining housing and urban policy and enforcing the social function of the property through the master plan. Hence the definition of some areas like Zeis: for the production of living space. The participatory councils discussing urban politics are empty and already closed their session before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Negative balance

In the opera group, the balance is negative, as it does not serve the population in the sense of a fair and integrative structure. “In this regard, the state is not working to allow families to be involved and better access to services,” affirmed Uemura, who cites the reform of the Annexabaú Valley in the central area as an example of reversing priorities.

“It’s a good example because it’s a budget that matters to a project that wasn’t a priority. Of course, the master plan does not contain the details of what to do in each field. However, the plan provides that the priority service will be the one that provides the city with public equipment and services, ”says the Polis coordinator.

“The points of the master plan that relate to housing are the most expressive, since the city’s production consists mainly of housing. The latter requires the greatest attention from the state, since the market is self-appropriate for the first type it grows”, he emphasizes.

On the contrary, “social housing is heavily dependent on the government”. In this sense, the notification of vacant properties in the center of São Paulo is important for their social use. “The state has primarily the promotion of a public social policy to introduce the production of social housing in the central areas,” he concludes.

