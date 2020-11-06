Covid-19 antigen tests to be used next week – Society

Health Minister Marta Temido announced this Thursday that the use of rapid antigen tests to diagnose the new coronavirus will begin next week at the regional health authorities (ARS).

“Today [quinta-feira] and tomorrow [sexta-feira] Antigen tests are already being distributed to our regional health authorities and there will be conditions on Monday or early next week to use them in the specified cases, “explained the minister at the joint hearing of the Commission of Health and Budget and Finance in of the Assembly of the Republic.

At the end of the night, after an almost seven-hour hearing and finally with the answers to the questions of 80 MEPs, Marta Temido explained the strategy for using these rapid tests to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and stressed that the matter is being handled by the EU became joint services of the Ministry and the General Directorate Health (DGS). “We had to make sure that some aspects were related to registering these cases as positive cases – the international case definition is still associated with performing a PCR test [a metodologia de referência] were respected, “he added.

Marta Temido also underlined the involvement of the European Commission in this matter, which, with the voice of President Ursula von der Leyen, announced about two weeks ago the mobilization of 100 million euros for the purchase of 15 to 22 million rapid tests for the member states in the face of themselves worsening Covid-19 pandemic on the European continent. “The European Commission is acquiring antigen testing. It is a methodology that includes different types of testing and we will select those that have reasonable reliability and specificity. That way we can follow this path of testing, tracking and isolating will certainly deepen as early as possible, “he emphasized.

Hours earlier, in the initial stages of the hearing, the Minister of Health had praised the strengthening of testing capacity in Portugal during the eight months of the pandemic, which “went from a single laboratory at the National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge to a network of 111 laboratories” and recorded one Average daily test increased from 2,500 in March to 26,000 in October.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), there are 161,350 confirmed cases of infection in Portugal, at least 2,740 deaths related to Covid-19.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths in more than 48.1 million cases of infection worldwide.