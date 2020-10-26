Covid-19 deaths in Brazil exceed 157,000

The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil reached 157,134 (25) this Sunday. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 231 deaths have been recorded since Saturday (24).

According to the Conass poll, the official number of people already contaminated by the new coronavirus in Brazil is 5,394,128. In the 24 hours since yesterday alone, 13,493 new patients affected by Covid-19 have been confirmed.

:: Butantane accuses Anvisa of delaying vaccine; Pazuello says he will obey Bolsonaro:

The states with the highest number of infected people are: São Paulo (1,091,980), Minas Gerais (348,804) and Bahia (344,705). The most common deaths recorded include São Paulo (38,747), Rio de Janeiro (20,203) and Ceará (9,248).

The cases are over 100,000 in at least 19 federal units. Acre alone (30,304) has contaminated less than 50,000.

:: Seven of the ten countries with the most deaths resumed classroom teaching in October ::

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The last coronavirus discovered causes Covid-19 disease

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Douglas Matos