COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report, LLC’s, recently added report on The Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 44481.8 million in the year 2020 owing to rapid increase in number of coronavirus cases across the globe which boosts the demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The COVID-19 diagnostic tests are critical in the management of the current pandemic for accurate diagnosis as well as to tackle the spread of the infection. Also, Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market in terms of COVID-19 Tests is expected to reach the number of 329.17 million in year 2020.

In March 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the first POC test-Xpert Xpress test made by Cepheid-for COVID-19 analysis. Abbott and Chembio Diagnostics are among the dynamic market players working for the purpose of care commercial center. The WHO has encouraged healthcare organizations to focus on COVID-19 indicative testing in light of this emergency.

Among the Test Type segment in the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market (Molecular Tests, Serology Tests), Molecular Test type segment has been gaining popularity among other segments. Robust funding and speculations by public as well as private organizations are relied upon to impel molecular diagnostic organizations to create COVID-19 symptomatic products, in this way driving the market. Based on End-User segment, Private or Commercial labs segment holds the major share in the COVID-19 diagnostic testing market followed by Public health labs and hospitals. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, it has become imperative for the government of the various countries to involve a greater number of private or commercial firms in providing diagnostic testing in order to enhance the testing capacity to detect the virus.

The companies are also adopting profitable strategic moves to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, in May 2020, Quest Diagnostics announced its collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics aimed at expansion of COVID-19 antibody testing across more than 20 laboratories of Quest throughout U.S. The company applied VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Test of Ortho to ramp up the coronavirus testing in patients.

Scope of the Report · The report analyses the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market by Value and by COVID-19 Tests.

· The report analyses the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market by Test Type (Molecular Tests, Serology Tests).

· The report assesses the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market by End-User (Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Others).

· The Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore)

· The major trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

· The report tracks competitive developments, COVID-19 vaccine development. The companies analysed in the report include Biomerieux, Roche Holding AG, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, BGI Genomics, Seegene, PerkinElmer.

· The report presents the analysis of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market for the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience:

• COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Kit manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Global Healthcare Agencies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

