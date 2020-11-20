COVID-19 Impact Review: What Challenges Airway Management Devices Market May See In Next 5 Years?

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic impact on the global airway management devices market growth in 2020. Growing demand for airway management devices for treating COVID-19 infected patients is boosting the growth of the global market. Market players are currently focusing on the development of advanced airway management devices to cope with the demand and requirements during COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest research report on the global airway management devices market published by Research Dive reveals the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and imminent growth of the market. This report is a complete research drafted by experts by taking into consideration all the vital factors such as regional market conditions, opportunities, market boomers and decliners, and size & scope of the market.

Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the global market for airway management devices in an optimistic way. As per the report, the global airway management devices market was accounted for $1,230.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to surpass $2,350.7 million by growing at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2026. In the present situation, the market size has stretched up to $1,450.5 million owing to the rising usage of airway management devices in the treatment of COVID-19 disease.

Factors Fueling the Market Growth amidst Covid-19 Pandemic:

The global airway management devices market is estimated to witness outstanding growth owing to rising adoption of airway management devices to treat COVID-19 infection. Moreover, it has been analyzed that several top market players in this sector are coming up with an advanced version of these devices, and thus, augmenting the growth of the global market.

Response of Market Players to the COVID-19 Crisis:

Some of the leading players in this market are working toward increased production of advanced more advanced airway management devices by entering into partnerships and collaborations and expanding their business during the crisis period. For instance, Israeli Medtech Company has developed devices to reduce the complications faced in mechanical ventilators which help in protecting respiratory systems, lessen ventilation complications in tubbed patients, and decrease the exposure of healthcare teams to infections.

Some of the other foremost players active in this market are KARL STORZ, Intersurgical, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Flexicare, SunMed, Vyaire Medical, VBM Medizintechnik, Ambu A/S, and others.

Future Scope of the Market:

As per analysts, the global airway management devices market is predicted to experience continuous growth post-COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing need for airway management devices in the treatment for respiratory disorders.

Moreover, technological developments in such devices are projected to create more scope for the growth of the market in the future. Market players functioning in this market are estimated to come up with innovative advances and bring in rewarding opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years.

