Covid-19 infected dancer forces the Teatro Rivoli in Porto to cancel performances – society

The Teatro Rivoli in Porto announced on Thursday evening the cancellation of two shows scheduled for this space after the dancers involved in one of the shows were diagnosed with a positive case of Covid-19.

The information was provided by Tiago Guedes, artistic director of the Teatro Municipal do Porto (part of Rivoli), via the social network Facebook.

“We regret to inform you that the presentations of” Mal-Embriaguez Divina “, [coreógrafa] Marlene Monteiro Freitas, scheduled for this Thursday and Friday October 29th and 30th at 9pm at the Teatro Rivoli, has been canceled due to a case that tested positive for covid-19 among the dancers, “wrote Tiago Guedes .

The Artistic Director added that the under-stage ‘@ c’ concert, also scheduled for Thursday at the Rivoli Theater, has also been canceled.