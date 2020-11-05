Covid-19 manifests itself in seven different ways, the study points out – Executive Digest

Studies by scientists from the Medical University of Vienna show that “mild” Covid-19 can manifest itself in seven different ways.

In addition to the symptoms identified, the study shows that the new coronavirus leaves significant changes in the immune system for up to ten weeks after infection.

According to the study published in the journal Allergy, covid-19 can manifest itself in the following ways:

Flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, tiredness and cough) Cold symptoms (rhinitis, sneezing, dry throat and stuffy nose) Joint and muscle pain Inflammation of the eyes and mucous membranes Lung problems (pneumonia and shortness of breath) Gastrointestinal disorders (diarrhea, nausea and headache) Odor- and loss of taste

“Our results contribute to a better understanding of the disease and can help in the development of potential vaccines as we now have access to promising biomarkers and can carry out even better monitoring,” the researchers emphasize in the study.

The study included 109 patients recovering from Covid-19 and 98 healthy people in the control group.