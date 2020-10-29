Covid-19 outbreak at home in Figueira da Foz with 61 infected – society

At least 61 people from a nursing home in the village of Buarcos in Figueira da Foz, Coimbra district, are infected with the new coronavirus, which is responsible for Covid-19, the city council said on Thursday.

The outbreak at the Nossa Senhora da Encarnação house, which is part of the Cáritas Diocesana de Coimbra, was notified to the community by the community’s health delegate, who said that in addition to the 61 positive tests, there were 32 negative results pending results. some tests.

The same local authority source said the situation is being monitored by the public health facility and that all family members of the home users have already been contacted. However, it was not stated how many of the 61 positive tests were related to users or employees of the institution.