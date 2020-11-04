Covid-19 outbreak with 60 infected people in the House of Mercy of Paços de Ferreira – Society

An outbreak at the Santa Casa da Misericórdia (SCMPF) apartment in Paços de Ferreira in the Porto district caused 60 people infected with the new coronavirus, 46 users and 14 employees.

In a statement, SCMPF specified the Elderly Housing Structure (ERPI) where the outbreak occurred, 58 users, and of the 46 who tested positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, “four will be hospitalized in hospital units”.

The remaining “12 users tested negative” state the institution and clarify that the outbreak began “in mid-October” and that the information released today is in line with the “last test” conducted on the 26th.

Lusa, Mercedes Barros deputy supplier, stated that users with positive cases were “placed in a new wing of Misericórdia in a Covid wing”.

He added that “the majority are asymptomatic and in some cases they have a mild fever”.

The official also said that “three deaths have occurred between late last week and the current one” but that “are not related to the pandemic”.

Regarding deaths, the facility’s statement stated that one of the users “died of a sudden illness and two of pneumonia” and that all “had a relevant medical history”.

Regarding the 39 professionals working at ERPI, Misericórdia announced that “14 were positive for covid-19” and that three of them “will be back to work at the end of the week”.

The rest have to do it a week later.

“Three of these employees are prophylactically isolated,” the statement said.

The SCMPF adds that as part of the collaboration with the city’s civil protection service, “the emergency plan has been reviewed and continuously updated in collaboration with the local health and social security authority”.

“Beds were installed to provide institutional isolation” and “facilities were decontaminated, carried out by the NBQ element of the Army in collaboration with the District Relief Operations Command,” he says.

The “additional disinfection” was carried out by the “volunteer firefighters from Freamunde” and “the teams of supervisors were strengthened in a total of five domestic helpers from the emergency brigades of social security”.

On behalf of the chamber, Santa Casa pointed out that “the supply of personal protective equipment has been increased”.

The collaboration between the various units, says Santa Casa, “made it possible to contain the outbreak, safely isolate negative users, and increase the safety of teams in caring for positive users.”

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has recorded at least 2,694 deaths related to Covid-19 in 156,940 confirmed cases of infection.