Covid-19: President of the Republic receives parties from 11:00 a.m. – Executive Digest

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will receive the nine parties with a seat in parliament from 11:00 this Monday, after the audience with the Prime Minister had been scheduled half an hour earlier.

According to a communication from the Presidency of the Republic, the parties will be received in the Palace of Belém in Lisbon in ascending order of parliamentary representation: Liberal Initiative, at 11:00 a.m., arriving at 11:45 a.m., PEV, at 12:30 p.m., PAN, at 1:15 p.m., CDS-PP, at 2:00 p.m., PCP, at 2:45 p.m., BE, at 3:30 p.m. The PSD will be heard via videoconference at 4:30 p.m. and the PS will be received as the last party at 5:30 p.m.

The parties will be heard by the head of state after António Costa has requested a hearing with the prime minister at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, António Costa announced that he had requested this hearing to give the President of the Republic the government’s position on a possible declaration of a state of emergency for communities with more than 240 people infected with the new coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days to transfer.

At a press conference at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in the National Palace of Ajuda in Lisbon, António Costa added that he would not disclose the government’s position on a possible declaration of a state of emergency until it was disclosed to the President of the Republic.

When asked about a possible curfew, the Prime Minister replied that “this measure can never be passed under the constitutional powers of the government”.

“The government has adopted a number of measures that we believe are appropriate, necessary and proportionate to the current situation,” added António Costa.

At this meeting, the government initially decided, in accordance with the Basic Law for Civil Protection, to renew the disaster situation on the entire continental territory from 00:00 next Wednesday to 23:59 on November 15th.

The executive also decided to take special measures, including a “duty to stay at home,” mandatory teleworking and closing shops up in 121 communities that have seen more than 240 cases of infection per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days 10:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. from restaurants until 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa did not rule out a possible return to the state of emergency “at the suggestion of another sovereign body” and said that the next steps in the fight against Covid-19 would also depend on the parties – now heard from the first – Minister on Friday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.