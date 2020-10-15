Covid-19: Seven of the ten states with the most deaths resume classes

Although São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná are among the ten states with the highest numbers of fatalities from the new coronavirus, they have decided to reopen their schools’ doors this month .

In general, the return is gradual and includes a number of health criteria such as social distance, priority in collective and open environments, the mandatory use of masks by students, employees and teachers.

Although the other 15 federal states and the federal district still have no forecast for the return of activities in the locomotive, the resumption of lessons, even if this is partial, is a major concern of the teachers.

If we don’t have a change of scene and we don’t have a vaccine, there is no point putting people’s lives at risk.

Catarina de Almeida Santos, member of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, reiterated that the articulation defends return to school only when there is security, either through control of the de facto pandemic and extensive vaccination, as well as through the Ensure strict compliance with health protocols.

“The scenario we have today is a worse scenario than the one where classes were suspended. If we suspended classes in March in a more favorable scenario than today, it doesn’t make sense to resume classes. If we don’t have a change of scene and we don’t have a vaccine, there is no point in putting the lives of the people at risk, ”Santos defends.

Remember: going back to school puts the lives of 9.3 million people at risk, Fiocruz says

According to the professor at the University of Brasilia (UnB), “there is objectively no government that has presented a project to recapture the schools that shows that they have infrastructure.” “The education departments are responsible for providing the equipment in the school units put protection and all measures, “he argues.

The protocols to be adopted should be developed for them with the participation of the entire school community. For example, if you think about cyclical education and separate the school year from the civil calendar, for example, you can mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

:: Back to school: protocols not complied with and poor structure are worrying ::

We will not solve it by reopening schools with no security.

In the face of the socio-economic crisis, Santos points out the weaknesses in the argument that the return to classroom teaching for high school and EJA is important to halt the rise in early school leavers.

“Without a very serious active search process, without a curriculum design that shows these students that it is worth going back to school, the bypass process is already under way. We’re not going to solve it simply by reopening schools with no security, ”he says.

“The education network made many more decisions at the push of a button than the formation of ideas than the right for the population. It’s come a long way in the wave of what the press is talking about, what business and political foundations are talking about. Basically nobody thinks about the security of life for students and their families and guarantees the right to education, ”he adds.

Opposing realities

The new coronavirus pandemic also led to educational inequalities in Brazil. In addition to the different conditions for access to distance learning among students in public and private schools, the prevention structure also points to a social abyss.

While 17 states are entitled to resume classroom teaching at private schools with the wide range of alcohol in gels and masks, according to the National Association of Private Schools, public schools do not have universal access to water.

In other words, hand washing, the most basic recommendation to fight the coronavirus, is not an option for thousands of students. According to the 2019 school census, there are 10,685,000 public schools in the country without drinking water.

Denise Romano, general coordinator of the Unified Union of Educational Workers of Minas Gerais, says the risk of returning to face-to-face teaching overlooks the apparent lack of structure.

She notes that, according to preliminary data from the 2020 school census, in 1,114 schools in Minas Gerais schools, bathrooms are shared between students and staff. In 940 there were no cafeterias.

Romano criticizes the fact that the return to class followed the protocols of the Minas Consciente program, the same parameters that were used for the commercial reopening.

“[A decisão de] The opening of the school has many variables and cannot be treated with the opening of bars and cafeterias, ”says the teacher.

“The protocols created cannot be adhered to in public schools. Those who made these logs do not know the reality of the 853 parishes in Minas Gerais and do not know what schools mean that do not even have a cafeteria for students to eat, ”he argues.

According to the 2019 school census, there are 10,685,000 public schools in the country without drinking water / Photo: Fernando Frazão / Agência Brasil

“Strike for life”

Against the resumption of school year 3, which is scheduled for early next week, the teachers’ unions in Rio de Janeiro decided to maintain the category strike at a meeting last Saturday (10).

The so-called “strike for life” defends the maintenance of distance education in defense of public health.

“The pandemic is not over yet. Inspection, health and contagion specialists are not even consulted. We have no reports or statements authorizing return to classes. Unfortunately, none of the schools has gone through any kind of planning, change, structure and safe space for the admission of educational professionals, ”complains Dorothea Frota Santana, director of the State Union of Education Professionals of Rio (Sepe) in Jacarépagua.

The lack of family contamination mapping, tests, and the supply of chips to ensure internet access for students on the state network make the educational situation even more precarious amid the pandemic. Of the 2,800 students at the school he works at, only 680 have had access to online activities.

For Santana, the resumption of activities must take into account the reality of the areas, especially in the peripheries. For example, in the neighborhood of Curicica, where he teaches, there is a high level of contagion among local people who, subject to informality, cannot isolate themselves socially.

A hearing in the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice is scheduled for next week to outline the next steps in the negotiations between teachers and state and local governments.

Health in danger

According to Catarina de Almeida Santos of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, the return to personal activities at this moment shows the little importance the education system attaches to teachers.

“They see it more as a burden than basic professionals in the teaching-learning process. These people go to school under stress. Nobody learns under stress, ”he notes.

After seven months out of school, she believes that social distance with young people and especially with teachers is an impossible goal.

“Imagine resuming class with students who didn’t go to school who are going to have trouble. How can you not approach them? Students return to schools in environments of multiple violence and violations. With delay. Since the teacher does not support, does not approach, does not lead? “, He asks.

On the other hand, she advocates that the restoration of the educational process is possible even under such adverse circumstances, “as long as education is taken seriously”.

“If we had schools with different infrastructure, teachers and students who had access and were used to technology, the losses would be much less. And recovery is becoming more difficult precisely because the schools are under these conditions, “he criticizes.

State situation

In São Paulo, a state that tops the list of states hardest hit by Covid-19 with just over a million contaminations and 37,500 deaths, the state network’s classroom-based classes have optionally returned to high schools and youth and adult education (EJA) on October 7th.

Each lesson can work with up to 35% of the total capacity in the classroom. For schools serving elementary school students, the expected return date is November 3rd.

Governor João Doria had already approved the opening of public and private schools for extracurricular activities on September 8th. However, reopening schools in each city is the responsibility of the mayors. The prerequisite for the decision is that all regions of the state are in the 3-yellow phase of the São Paulo plan.

In Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, ranked 2nd and 10th in terms of the registration of deaths from covid-19, the return is scheduled for October 19. Rio offers personal education for 3rd year high school students, a modality that includes approximately 126,000 enrollments. The priority is the National High School Exam (Enem).

In Paraná, the resumption was expected later this month in regions with lower epidemiological rates for contamination from the new coronavirus, such as Cianorte, Umuarama, Ponta Grossa, Pato Branco, Wenceslau Braz and Francisco Beltrão.

In seventh place is Pará, which also plans to resume state schools in the third school year in October.

The 10th reopening in the state of Rio Grande do Sul took place on September 8th with early childhood students in municipal and private schools. The Secretariat for Education (Seduc) urged high school and technical education professionals to return on October 5 through rotation and staggering.

There has been a return to private education in Pernambuco, the fourth state with the highest number of deaths, and public schooling is forecast for October 21.

Classes will not return on October 19 in Minas Gerais, fifth place, due to a preliminary court ruling suspended following a mandamus letter from the Union of Unified Education Workers of Minas Gerais (Sind-UTE), the decision of the Zema government.

The return of personal activities in the state network has been approved in the communities located in regions classified as “green wave” in the Minas Consciente program.

Amazonas is considered a laboratory for teaching hours in Brazil and opened the doors of the teaching units on August 10, leaving negative marks. According to the State Health Surveillance Foundation, at least 10% of teachers on the state public network tested positive for the coronavirus in the second week after it reopened.

In Espírito Santo, the classes returned last Tuesday (13th). Piauí and Santa Catarina are also among those planning to return to the month of October. A total of 11 countries are planning or running face-to-face courses.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas