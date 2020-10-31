COVID-19. UK crosses 1 million infected borders – Executive Digest

On the day Boris Johnson talks about a possible childbirth, Great Britain passes the milestone of one million confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus: 1,011,660, according to government figures from Reuters, is the balance on Saturday.

“Between January 31 and October 31, 2020, there were 1,011,660 people who had a confirmed positive test,” said the UK government, which to this day will introduce stricter measures and new restrictions to combat the escalation of the contagion.

Compared to the previous day, 21,915 more people are infected and 326 more deaths after COVID-19. The UK is the second European country, after Spain, to have more than a million cases.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 45 million people worldwide since December 2019, when the first case was diagnosed. According to the daily balance of the France-Presse (AFP) agency, 1.1 million died.