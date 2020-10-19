Covid falls to May levels in Brazil, but WHO warns the world

The consolidated information for the week that ended on the 17th confirms that the new coronavirus is growing more slowly in Brazil. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries, the total number of new patients and deaths during the reporting period was close to those recorded in May. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) made the world aware of the risks of a new outbreak of contamination on Monday (19).

The so-called second wave can already be observed in most of Europe, with countries recording daily and weekly records in turn. There were 141,725 ​​new contaminants and 3,477 deaths in Brazil last week. Despite the confirmation of the last five weeks’ downtrend, the numbers are high. Without any isolation measures, the downward movement can be reversed in a short time.

When WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan spoke about the increase in contamination in the northern hemisphere, he was direct. “The second wave is coming,” he said. Myke also stressed that nations little affected at the start of the pandemic are now suffering more.

The organization’s technical director, Maria van Kerkhove, said that “there is no second inevitable wave” and called for “countries to avoid collective events and face-to-face meetings, especially indoors”.

As of Monday (19), the world has exceeded 40 million infected people since the virus was first registered. The total death toll is over 1.1 million, according to John Hopkins University, which is monitoring the pandemic around the world. The United States and India are the nations with the highest absolute numbers of infected people and deaths.

Daily numbers in Brazil

The number of deaths from covid-19 in Brazil reached 154,176 (19) this Monday. According to Conass, 271 deaths have been recorded since Sunday (18). The official total number of people already infected is 5,250,727. 15,383 new infections were confirmed within 24 hours.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

