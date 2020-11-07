Covid is moving forward but the government does not intend to maintain action

The emergency economic measures for the time of the pandemic will expire on December 31 of this year, and the government has no plans to resume measures in 2021. According to the President of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) Gustavo Montezano, the economy is showing “a very strong recovery”. In an event sponsored by one of the country’s largest private banks, Montezano also stated: “Brazil is at the end of the crisis.”

According to the President of the BNDES, the loan-granting mechanisms put in place during the pandemic showed satisfactory results. He highlighted actions to support states and municipalities, large corporations, and small and medium-sized enterprises. “We will have a vibrant Christmas and an economy that is above the crisis,” said Montazano. Emergency aid is not on the list of services for which the BNDES is responsible, but is expected to end on December 31.

As of this Friday (6) the total number of deaths caused by the Covid-19 in Brazil reached 162,015. Within 24 hours, 279 deaths were confirmed, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The numbers do not include data from São Paulo, Tocantins, Santa Catarina, Amapá and Amazonas, which due to technical issues did not disclose the information for the period. 5,631,181 people have been infected with the corona virus in Brazil since February. In one day, 18,862 new patients were registered.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

