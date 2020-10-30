Covid19. An outraged warning from a Portuguese doctor of the real danger of the pandemic (with video) – Executive Digest

An intensive care doctor at the Pedro Hispano Hospital, Gustavo Carona, posted a video on social networks to warn of the severity of Covid-19 and guarantees that the second wave can be much worse than the first.

The doctor, who is also a member of the Médecins Sans Frontières organization, also announced that he had received an invitation to participate in TVI’s “Dia de Cristina” program, but declined and explained why.

“Nothing against the person, the program, the production. My outrage comes from the fact that this is somehow representative of the utter disorientation we are seeing right now and the lack of understanding of the scale of the challenge we are going through. This is not a time to tell stories, it is a time to inform, ”he says.

The Porto doctor also says the production wanted him to go to the Lisbon studio and take his mother with them. “I’m not here to contribute to soap operas,” he said, adding that his interest is in educating people and sharing his experiences as a frontline professional.

The doctor also emphasizes that “ignorance of the disease is the only thing that kills more than the disease itself”. “That happens. If we don’t understand it, if we want to tell stories, if we want to tell stories, look for morons, denialists, relativists and conspiracy theories, if we want to chase these freaks, we will regret it. This is happening right now.”

In the video, Gustavo Carona also mentions that the pandemic can “break out” if it is not taken seriously. “This is not the time to consult the health authorities (…) This is a public health problem, it is a civil society problem, it is a problem of our collective behavior,” he also warned.

The video is nearly nine minutes long and has been viewed by more than 185,000 people. Look here:

