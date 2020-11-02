Covid19. France bans the sale of non-essential products in supermarkets – Executive Digest

The French government announced the closure of areas where non-essential products are sold in supermarkets after small traders complained that large department stores could sell their products while smaller stores were closing.

The main French cities sent a letter to French Prime Minister Jean Castex criticizing the central government for closing bookstores or clothing stores and opening wine, hardware or flower stores.

The government then intends to address these concerns from shopkeepers affected by the current partial containment. If the outbreak slows down, a way can be found to allow stores to open in the coming weeks.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, France has recorded more than 1.4 million cases and more than 37,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. It is the country in Europe with the most infections and the third with the most deaths after the UK and Italy.