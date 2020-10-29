Covid19. Germany may be one of the first countries in Europe to start mass vaccination – Executive Digest

Germany may be one of the first countries in Europe to begin immunizing people against Covid-19 as part of a plan launched by the government and a German company testing a vaccine, the Wall Street Journal added.

It is planned that the vaccine doses currently stored in Germany will be sent to more than 60 regional vaccination centers within a few hours of their approval.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and Federal Minister of Education and Research, Anja Karliczek, said at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday that they are expecting a vaccine for next year. They also announced that three German companies will be funded in this regard.

The two ministers stressed that “risky shortcuts” would not be taken and that the vaccine would not be available to the majority of the population until the middle of next year. “We want a safe and effective vaccine, not necessarily the first. Safety has absolute priority on this point, ”they emphasized.

The two ministers also announced that the German special research fund for a vaccine against the new coronavirus in the amount of EUR 750 million will be invested mainly in three companies: BioNTech, CureVac and IDT Biologika.

BioNTech is expected to receive € 375 million while CureVac is expected to receive € 252 million. Negotiations with IDT Biologika in Dessau, East Germany, are still ongoing.

“The grant is an important contribution to accelerating the development and expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacities,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, in a statement.

Both BioNTech and CureVac are working on a vaccine called mRNA – a molecule that gives human cells the information they need to make proteins to fight infection. The mRNA vaccine is believed to develop and produce faster than others.