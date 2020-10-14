“Crenças e Tramas”: singer Tiago Rosas comments on his album

“Crenças e Tramas” was recently released by the Cantores del Mundo label and is available on digital platforms. It is Tiago Rosas’ first album. In an exclusive interview with Brasil de Fato, the composer from Rio de Janeiro comments on the CD creation process, the quarantine and his musical interests.

Brasil de Fato: How did this debut come about?

Tiago Rosas: This album was born out of the urgency to start an artistic career and at the same time has a question about the voice that sings and tells about life as if it were testing itself. and when asked: “What should I say now, what do I finally have to say?”

I feel like this question is a big part of my personal journey, making music, teaching, being in music all my life and never having collected my work on a record before.

Years passed and I realized it was time to start my work.

I shared this idea with Hugo Noguchi (bassist) and Lucas Fixel (drummer) and got all of their support. Just like Arthus Fochi, who runs the Cantores del Mundo label together with Guilherme Marques, he has also accepted the partnership. I carried out a crowdfunding campaign and in parallel created the songs that were slowly arranged collectively during rehearsals. Júlio Stotz, Isabel Veiga, and Fábio Batista also took part in the venture, shooting video clips, with Bel being the one creating the visual art of the project.

The compositions of the disc are crossed by references to everyday life. What made you do it? Why “Beliefs and Conspiracies”?

After wondering what to say, I decided to escape some prepared speeches that were going on around me at the time. I think mainly because of the overall political context of the setbacks in the country in recent years.

At the same time, I realized that I was immersed in a recent change in my life, my family life, with all its joys, urgencies and dramas.

I thought it would be interesting to come up with a narrative that is both commonplace and grandiose that would work stronger in this political and social torment.

At the beginning I spoke tentatively “Beliefs and Conspiracies”, almost as a joke, about this attitude of belief that characterizes our discourse about what is around us and these relationships that are beyond our control. Gradually, I started liking the sound and suggestions that came from those words. Stayed.

The album was released during the pandemic …

Yes. We got off to such a strange start in April of this year. Shortly before the pandemic, we had a pre-launch show at the Centro da Música Carioca. I consider that lucky because we had at least one stage experience with this work.

Since then, the big challenge has been to keep the record running only on internet vehicles. Since this is my first job, everything is very new to me.

You have presented songs on your social networks that are the result of your recent partnership with the composer Romulo Fróes. How did this partnership come about and what was it like?

That partnership was the result of the album, in fact the best fruit he has given me so far. A few weeks after it started, I sent it to some artists I admire. Romulo was one of them. He liked the album, even spread it on the networks and talked about it. So he immediately asked if there was a melody that made soup.

I was very excited, I sent an old tune and the next day he returned a text that spoke to the quarantine in an interesting way. I loved it. We keep it up, I send the melodies and he sets the lyrics. We have composed 11 so far.

Some artists from the current Brazilian music scene that you would like to recommend …

I follow closely and admire the work of Claos Mózi (who is about to launch his first album and has seductive songs with thoughtful and intelligent lyrics), Mi Kaev (with some released singles exploring pop beats and timbres to create a unique one Creating atmosphere). a creative dive) and Mateus Moura (released his first EP last year, “Excelsior”, creatively blends the song with the tradition of Carimbó).

To hear: “Beliefs and conspiracies”

To watch: “Beyond the Blue” clip

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Monyse Ravena