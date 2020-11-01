Crime Scene Column: Tough Duel

A reflection on Maurice Querner’s “crime scene”

Our good reputation is our capital, “says the head of the company to Stuttgart police investigating officers Thorsten Lannert (Richy Müller) and Sebastian Bootz (Felix Klare). But” good reputation “is not the real purpose of the company, which is under the leadership of company boss Bässler plays by his rules and is willing to do things that are actually punishable, but are pulled off with the reference to job preservation. Employees often fall into oblivion. Oliver Manlik is one of those pawns killed for corruption in his company indicted in the US and imprisoned for several years. Now he is out again and demands compensation and an apology for his bad time in US prison and his broken life. His wife has another husband, her son no longer wants to know about him.

Boris Dennulat (screenplay) and Gerd Schneider (director) decided in “Der Welten Lohn” not to commit a business crime. Instead, a tough duel between Manlik and Bässler is organized very effectively. And since Bässler is portrayed unsympathetically enough by Stephan Schad and Manlik is desperately given as a time bomb by the great Barnaby Metschurat, the audience is sympathetic to Manlik, even if he is to blame for the death of the HR manager. The viewer is cleverly left in the dark until the very end, which makes it easier for him to show solidarity with this David who is fighting against Goliath.

Of course, this story of the little ones being hanged and the big ones always getting away with it is pretty populist, but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely false. We remind you of former VW manager and engineer Oliver Schmidt, convicted by a US court for involvement in the emissions scandal and is currently the only person involved in prison. Do you already have thoughts of revenge like Manlik, who is not ready to give up? But with Bässler it does not meet a light weight. Because he hires a killer. And so the spiral of escalation turns into a showdown, which Lannert wants to prevent, as always, thoughtful and objective, and Bootz rather emotionally and impetuously. From this the Stuttgart thriller draws a fair amount of tension, which however disappears slightly over the course of 90 minutes. The ending also seems politically correct. In the similarly structured crime thriller “Assault on Wall Street,” however, author and director Uwe Boll knows no mercy and lets some bad bankers overtake the Wupper for the finale. This was somehow more satisfying, although one should genuinely be ashamed of the feeling