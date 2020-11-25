Crime scene Germany

Berlin.

Opinions differ on the “crime scene”. For some it is a cult, for others the plague. Or at most a relic of the times of the tube screen that makes you laugh. However, early Sunday night broadcasts can still expect audiences in the millions. Ironically, a series of murder and manslaughter thrillers cannot be killed.

Twenty teams of investigators are currently active in Germany and neighboring countries. This also includes the new Bremen trio, who will be in action from 2021, as well as the Austrians and the new Swiss duo, who will determine from October.

Already in the development phase of the ARD format, the inventor Gunther Witte of Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), who passed away in 2018, established the criteria that should shape all “crime scenes” to date: “The first is simple: the regionality. The second is that the commissioner plays the main role. And the third, that the “crime scene” must reflect the history of the Federal Republic “.

Liane Jessen, video game director for Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) for many years, once announced a sort of “crime scene” recipe from Witte: no art cinema stories, no complicated previews and flashbacks, in the first few minutes. a dead man or a dead man and then the investigations: Who was he and why? In HR in particular, this recipe was often varied, sweetened or salty depending on the perspective: just think of the experimental films with Ulrich Tukur from 2010.

The aspect of German history has already played a role in the first episode of November 29, 1970: in “Taxi to Leipzig” the Hamburg commissioner Paul Trimmel (Walter Richter) investigated the transit highway through the GDR. Meanwhile, virtually all of the socially relevant topics in the FRG have been addressed: racism, violence against the homeless, drugs, corruption, sex tourism, terrorism, homophobia in football.

Sometimes only the cliché “Tatort” seems to be more popular in Germany than “Tatort” itself. Mysteries are too quiet and speak only of benefactors, it is argued controversially. In 2013, TV entertainer Thomas Gottschalk wrote in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” annoying him “when at the ‘crime scene’ these concerned inspectors say sensitive things like ‘Thank you very much'” during their proper socio-educational investigations. “

Criticism of this type also comes from our own ranks. Actor Udo Wachtveitl – Chief Inspector Franz Leitmayr in Munich since 1991 – recently reported to the weekly “Die Zeit”: “The underdog is the best person with boring regularity. Recently a friend asked me: how many morally good characters there actually are in “Crime Scene” that they were rich? Good question. “Wachtveitl believes there is a lot of kitsch in the relevant positions of broadcasters. “With them, the hard-working foreigner among the three suspects must certainly not be the culprit.”

In the 1970s, “crime scenes” were a mixed bag of crime stories and mostly quite conservative. The investigating commissars were middle-class men in suits – in 20 cases, for example, the harsh chief commissioner Heinz Haferkamp in Essen (Hansjörg Felmy). From 1981 onwards, there was a new start in the Ruhr area: in Duisburg, with Commissioner Horst Schimanski (Götz George), life came full of women’s stories and everyday language (“Shit!”).

The 1990s were not an easy time for the “crime scene”. Competition in crime series increased and private television scored points with audiences. Dominik Graf’s Munich crime thriller Frau Bu lacht, shot for his 25th birthday in 1995, is still considered a milestone in terms of further development. The clever thriller is about the exploitation of Thai women and child abuse.

The first female investigator, aka woman labeled “Tatort” commissioner, was Nicole Heesters of 1978. She played Mainz commissioner Marianne Buchmüller in three films. The figure of the longest-lived investigator is also a woman: Lena Odenthal, played by Ulrike Folkerts. It has been in use in Ludwigshafen since 1989, that is 31 years. It was only around 2001 that there were more and more women and “Tatort” stars like Sabine Postel, Eva Mattes and Maria Furtwängler. Today 21 of the 46 investigator data shown on the Tatort website are women.

In the last 20 years the trend towards provincialization has increased. It was no longer just about crime thrillers from big cities like Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne and Berlin. Investigations are now also being conducted in Göttingen, Weimar and the Black Forest. The slapstick thrillers of quiet Münster starring Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers are by far the most popular “crime scenes” today.

The “crime scene” is still seen together in the pub and is causing lively debates on Twitter. Media scientist Hendrik Buhl of the University of Regensburg describes it as “the last fictional television event”, as “one of the last media bonfires before which the nation gathers”. For millions of Germans, Austrians and Swiss it is a Sunday ritual, despite the occasional stubbornness, the collective end of the weekend. dpa

Jörg Schönenborn: “The ‘Tatort’ is at home where the audience is”