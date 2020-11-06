Cristiano Ronaldo is an ignoramus: says the former Juventus player – a boil



Pasquale Bruno, a former Juventus player, sharply criticized the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Live in the sports program ‘Tiki Taka’ on the Mediaset channel, he was outraged that CR7 could not express itself publicly in Italian.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is ignorant. He has been in Italy for two years and has not yet learned to speak our language. He continues to speak Spanish to express himself. He has no respect for his team-mates or Italians,” said the former footballer. 58 years old, who joined the Juventus squad between 1987 and 1990.

The Portuguese ace lived in Spain for nine years, defending Real Madrid’s shirt. He moved to Turin in 2018 after signing for Juventus.

The controversial words of Pasquale Bruno hit the pitch after CR7’s return. The national team captain was isolated at home for more than two weeks after the contract with Covid-19. At the time, he said the tests were “bullshit”.

Georgina shines on TV

Georgina Rodríguez increasingly needs to be present in television programs. Now CR7’s friend was one of the participants in the Spanish ‘The Mask’ program. Gio disguises himself as a lion and the investigators were surprised when he took off his mask and revealed himself.